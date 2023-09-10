in Music News

Kane Brown’s “Bury Me In Georgia” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Bury Me In Georgia” rises to #1 this week.

Kane Brown - Bury Me In Georgia video screenshot | RCA Nashville

Country radio has a new #1 song, as Kane Brown’s “Bury Me In Georgia” rises one place to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to ruling for chart points, the Kane Brown single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 3-9 tracking period. It received ~8,922 spins (+1,023) and 37.03 million audience impressions.

Luke Combs’ “Love You Anyway,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Thomas Rhett’s “Angels” holds at #3, and Bailey Zimmerman’s “Religiously” stays at #4. Up one place, Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” reaches a new high of #5.

Bailey zimmermanbury me in georgiakane brownlainey wilsonthomas rhett

