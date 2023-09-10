Kane Brown’s “Bury Me In Georgia” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Country radio has a new #1 song, as Kane Brown’s “Bury Me In Georgia” rises one place to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to ruling for chart points, the Kane Brown single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 3-9 tracking period. It received ~8,922 spins (+1,023) and 37.03 million audience impressions.

Luke Combs’ “Love You Anyway,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Thomas Rhett’s “Angels” holds at #3, and Bailey Zimmerman’s “Religiously” stays at #4. Up one place, Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” reaches a new high of #5.