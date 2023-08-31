Sabrina Alvarez Was A Miami Swim Week Standout Walking For Willfredo Gerardo, Black Tape Project, More

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Willfredo Gerardo during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
While showcasing designs from some of the most prominent and exciting swimwear brands, some Miami Swim Week models exhibit their own magnetic charisma and star power.
That was definitely the case for Sabrina Alvarez, who consistently shined as she walked during the Art Hearts Fashion series of shows this past July.
With a striking look and appealing energy, the rising star model emerged as a standout on runways for Black Tape Project, Pink Melon, Willfredo Gerardo, and Lybethras. The caliber of her presence suggests she will be representing many more brands — and attracting many more fans — in the months and years to come.
