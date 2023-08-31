Sabrina Alvarez Was A Miami Swim Week Standout Walking For Willfredo Gerardo, Black Tape Project, More

While showcasing designs from some of the most prominent and exciting swimwear brands, some Miami Swim Week models exhibit their own magnetic charisma and star power.

That was definitely the case for Sabrina Alvarez, who consistently shined as she walked during the Art Hearts Fashion series of shows this past July.

With a striking look and appealing energy, the rising star model emerged as a standout on runways for Black Tape Project, Pink Melon, Willfredo Gerardo, and Lybethras. The caliber of her presence suggests she will be representing many more brands — and attracting many more fans — in the months and years to come.

Photos from Sabrina’s time on the runway follow (courtesy of Savory PR and Art Hearts Fashion); over the past two months, the model has also shared numerous videos and backstage photos on her Instagram.