Sabrina Alvarez Was A Miami Swim Week Standout Walking For Willfredo Gerardo, Black Tape Project, More

Sabrina Alvarez had a starmaking week in Miami this July.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Willfredo Gerardo during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

While showcasing designs from some of the most prominent and exciting swimwear brands, some Miami Swim Week models exhibit their own magnetic charisma and star power.

That was definitely the case for Sabrina Alvarez, who consistently shined as she walked during the Art Hearts Fashion series of shows this past July.

With a striking look and appealing energy, the rising star model emerged as a standout on runways for Black Tape Project, Pink Melon, Willfredo Gerardo, and Lybethras. The caliber of her presence suggests she will be representing many more brands — and attracting many more fans — in the months and years to come.

Photos from Sabrina’s time on the runway follow (courtesy of Savory PR and Art Hearts Fashion); over the past two months, the model has also shared numerous videos and backstage photos on her Instagram.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Pink Melon Swimwear during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Pink Melon Swimwear during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Willfredo Gerardo during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Willfredo Gerardo during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Lybethras during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Lybethras during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

