Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Enjoying Massive Week At Pop Radio, Headed For Top 3

“Dance The Night” has caught fire at pop radio.

After jumping into the Top 4 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” is set to continue its rise.

The song is trending for the Top 3 on the next chart — and it will get there on the strength of a massive week-over-week airplay gain.

The “Barbie” soundtrack single received 7,885 spins during the first four days of the August 20-26 tracking period, marking an 18% gain over the same-time-last-week mark. If “Dance The Night” stays this hot throughout the week, it will end up with a week-over-week spin gain in excess of 2,000.

Although its week-over-week gain has not been as significant, the single remains strong at hot adult contemporary. It is #4 on the building Hot AC chart with a week-over-week increase of 3%.

