BLACKPINK Member Lisa Shares Bikini Selfies, More Stunning Pictures In New Instagram Update

BLACKPINK member LISA shared a new photo collection on her Instagram account Thursday night. In an utterly unsurprising development, the global music superstar looks stunning in each shot.

From breathtaking pictures in a crochet dress, to mirror selfies in a bikini, to outdoor photos in a different swimsuit, the hitmaker reveals why her follower count is approaching the illustrious 100 million mark.

The new collection is also living up to LISA’s standard for high-engagement; it had amassed about 1.5 million likes in its first half hour.

The new post comes on the heels of two major milestones for LISA’s music career: she and her BLACKPINK bandmates just celebrated their seventh anniversary, while her solo hit “MONEY” just reached an outstanding 900 million streams on Spotify.

