BLACKPINK Member Lisa Shares Bikini Selfies, More Stunning Pictures In New Instagram Update

BLACKPINK member LISA shared a new photo collection on her Instagram account Thursday night. In an utterly unsurprising development, the global music superstar looks stunning in each shot.

From breathtaking pictures in a crochet dress, to mirror selfies in a bikini, to outdoor photos in a different swimsuit, the hitmaker reveals why her follower count is approaching the illustrious 100 million mark.

The new collection is also living up to LISA’s standard for high-engagement; it had amassed about 1.5 million likes in its first half hour.

The new post comes on the heels of two major milestones for LISA’s music career: she and her BLACKPINK bandmates just celebrated their seventh anniversary, while her solo hit “MONEY” just reached an outstanding 900 million streams on Spotify.

The new Instagram gallery follows, as do some other standouts from the artist.

