NewJeans’ “Get Up” Makes Good On Projections, Wins US Album Sales Race & Claims #1 For Total US Units

The members of NewJeans indeed secure their first career US chart-topper as the “Get Up” EP wins for US album sales and total US units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the EP sold 115K US copies during the July 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 140.5K in total US consumption.

Both figures rank as the week’s best; the “Barbie” soundtrack, which takes second place in both columns, sold 51K copies and earned 120K in total consumption.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the chart outcome — a #1 debut for “Get Up” — should be the same.