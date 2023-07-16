Songs By Jung Kook & Latto, Fall Out Boy, TXT & Jonas Brothers, P1Harmony Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” earns a Top 50 ranking at pop radio.

Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers’ “Do It Like That,” and P1Harmony’s “Jump” also earn Top 50 rankings this week.

Credited with 660 spins during the July 9-15 tracking period, “Seven” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song.

Up eight places, “We Didn’t Start The Fire” grabs #46 with 414 spins (+264).

The recipient of 350 plays (+301), “Do It Like That” soars thirty-four places to #48.

“Jump,” which received 277 spins (+142), rises five places to #50.