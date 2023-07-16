Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy),” Kaliii’s “Area Codes” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

A pair of rhythmic and urban hits officially crossover onto the Mediabase pop radio chart this week.
Indeed, Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” and Kaliii’s “Area Codes” earn spots inside this week’s Top 40.
Below last week’s chart at #44, “What It Is” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The Doechii single received 1,213 spins during the July 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 599.
Up three places, “Area Codes” joins the Top 40 at #40. The Kaliii single received 852 spins during the official Mediabase tracking week (+172).
