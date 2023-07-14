Team Bebe Rexha Competes Against Team Nikki Glaser On July 16 “Celebrity Family Feud” (First Look)

The second episode of the “Celebrity Family Feud” season airs this coming Sunday, and it features Bebe Rexha and Nikki Glaser.

The singer-songwriter and comedian lead their teams in an iteration of the iconic game show, each hoping to win money for their respective charities.

Rexha and Glaser compete in one of two games on the July 16 “Celebrity Family Feud” episode. The other features Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and cast members from their show “Drag Me To Dinner.”

Ahead of the episode, ABC shared first-look photos from the episode taping.