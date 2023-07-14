Team Bebe Rexha Competes Against Team Nikki Glaser On July 16 “Celebrity Family Feud” (First Look)

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - ÒNeil Patrick Harris Vs. David Burtka & The Cast of Drag Me to Dinner and Nikki Glaser Vs. Bebe RexhaÓ - Hosted by Steve Harvey, the cast of ÒDrag Me to Dinner,Ó including Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and later, teams Nikki Glaser and Bebe Rexha battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. SUNDAY, JULY 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
The second episode of the “Celebrity Family Feud” season airs this coming Sunday, and it features Bebe Rexha and Nikki Glaser.
The singer-songwriter and comedian lead their teams in an iteration of the iconic game show, each hoping to win money for their respective charities.
Rexha and Glaser compete in one of two games on the July 16 “Celebrity Family Feud” episode. The other features Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and cast members from their show “Drag Me To Dinner.”
Ahead of the episode, ABC shared first-look photos from the episode taping.
