Kira Kosarin Shares New Vacation Highlights On Instagram, Wows In Bikini Selfie

Kira Kosarin is vacationing in Santorini, and she took to Instagram to share highlights from the trip.

The actress and singer showcased the trip with multiple updates to her story, as well as a “photo dump” on her feed. The story update notably includes a mirror selfie, in which Kira looks great while rocking a bikini from Slate Swim.

Kosarin boasts a prominent social presence with over 30 million TikTok followers and 7 million Instagram followers. Recently, she provided big news to those followers by sharing a teaser update for the upcoming “The Thundermans Return” movie.

The bikini selfie will be available on Kosarin’s story for 24 hours; other recent highlights are embedded below.