“Succession,” “Last Of Us,” “White Lotus,” “Ted Lasso” All Score Over 20 Nominations For 2023 Emmy Awards

An Emmy force throughout its run, HBO’s critically acclaimed “Succession” received a healthy heaping of nominations for its final season.

Season four of the series yielded 27 nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony, leading the way among all programs.

It was not, however, the only show to receive ample attention in Wednesday’s nominations announcement. “The Last Of Us” (24), “The White Lotus” (23), and “Ted Lasso” (21) also scored over 20 nods.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (14), “The Bear” (13), “BEEF” (13), “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (13), “Wednesday” (12), “Barry” (11), and “Only Murders In The Building” (11) also reached the double-digit threshold

FOX will be broadcasting this year’s ceremony on September 18. A complete list of nominations is available here.