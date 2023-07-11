in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Projected For #1 With 475K US Sales, 700K Total Units

It will post the biggest debut marks of the year.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Press photo courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s eagerly anticipated “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is projected to debut with the biggest single-week US numbers of the year.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell about 475K US copies during the July 7-13 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it should score about 700K in total first-week US consumption.

The US sales and consumption figures will each rank as the best of 2023 (and, in fact, the strongest since Taylor Swift’s own “Midnights” debuted with seven-figure tallies in the fall of 2022). Stray Kids’ “5-STAR” current holds the sales high mark with 235K, while Morgan Wallen’s “One Night At A Time” generated a 2023-best 501K units for its debut.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” follows “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as the third in Swift’s plan to release re-recorded version of her first six albums. Each debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

