in TV News

“Yellowjackets” Cast, Gayle King vs. Sophia Bush Hughes Set For July 9 “Celebrity Family Feud” Premiere

The new season of “Celebrity Family Feud” premieres on July 9.

Celebrity Family Feud press graphic | DGE

ABC has been fairly quiet on the new season of “Celebrity Family Feud,” with most of the matchup details coming courtesy of contestants’ social media posts.

The first bit of lineup news has finally emerged, however.

According to TV provider listings, the July 9 “Celebrity Family Feud” premiere will feature a matchup between the 1990s and present-day “Yellowjackets” cast members, as well as a game between Team Gayle King and Team Sophia Bush Hughes.

ABC has not yet shared formal roster details, but an Instagram post from “Yellowjackets” cast member Warren Kole reveals some of those fans can expect to see on July 9.

abccelebrity family feudGayle Kingsophia bushyellowjackets

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I make $80 an hour. with ISP closed at home.() I absolutely never thought I would try to be reachable anyway {k44} A friend of mine made $13,000 in about a month from this great work and convinced me to, too to make a profit. Discover more add-ons by visiting this page.
    According to this information CLICK HERE…….. http://workingtime99.blogspot.com

    Reply

    • Earn over $600 a day easily from your own time sharing home. I made $18,781 from this job in my spare time after graduating from college. “r111 years of easy work and steady income is amazing. No skills required for this position. All you need to know is how to copy and paste anything online.Sign up today by following the details on this page.
      .
      .
      .
      Here I am_____ SALAERYINCOME.COM

      Reply

  2. I’m making a decent compensation from home $60k/week , which was astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I was honored with these guidelines and presently it’s my obligation sv07 to show kindness and share it with Everyone
    .
    .
    Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> https://creatework.pages.dev/

    Reply

  3. I’m making a decent compensation from home $60k/week , which was astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I was honored with these guidelines and wb-12 presently it’s my obligation to show kindness and share it with Everyone
    .
    .
    Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio