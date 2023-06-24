“Yellowjackets” Cast, Gayle King vs. Sophia Bush Hughes Set For July 9 “Celebrity Family Feud” Premiere

ABC has been fairly quiet on the new season of “Celebrity Family Feud,” with most of the matchup details coming courtesy of contestants’ social media posts.
The first bit of lineup news has finally emerged, however.
According to TV provider listings, the July 9 “Celebrity Family Feud” premiere will feature a matchup between the 1990s and present-day “Yellowjackets” cast members, as well as a game between Team Gayle King and Team Sophia Bush Hughes.
ABC has not yet shared formal roster details, but an Instagram post from “Yellowjackets” cast member Warren Kole reveals some of those fans can expect to see on July 9.
