Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Rhythmic radio is on the verge of crowning a new #1 song.

As we near the end of the June 18-24 tracking period, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” appears headed for the #1 spot.

The high-profile collaboration received 4,437 spins during the first five days of the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 19%.

Since it does not face an obvious threat from below, “All My Life” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“All My Life” is also charting well at the urban (Top 3) and pop (Top 30) radio formats.