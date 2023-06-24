Dua Lipa’s “Barbie” soundtrack contribution “Dance The Night” continues its ascent at pop radio. This week, the song will officially secure a Top 10 position on the format’s Mediabase chart.
“Dance The Night” received 7,555 spins during the first six days of the June 18-24 tracking period. Up 9% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count positions “Dance The Night” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.
As it does not face any obvious threats from below, it should be able to retain its position through the close of tracking.
The official chart position will be revealed Sunday.
Comments
I make $80 an hour. with ISP closed at home.() I absolutely never thought I would try to be reachable anyway {j43} A friend of mine made $13,000 in about a month from this great work and convinced me to, too to make a profit. Discover more add-ons by visiting this page.
According to this information CLICK HERE…….. http://workingtime99.blogspot.com
Earn over $600 a day easily from your own time sharing home. I made $18,781 from this job in my spare time after graduating from college. “r111 years of easy work and steady income is amazing. No skills required for this position. All you need to know is how to copy and paste anything online.Sign up today by following the details on this page.
.
.
.
Here I am_____ SALAERYINCOME.COM
I’m making a decent compensation from home $60k/week , which was astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I was honored with these guidelines and presently it’s my obligation sv07 to show kindness and share it with Everyone
.
.
Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> https://creatework.pages.dev/
I’m making a decent compensation from home $60k/week , which was astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I was honored with these guidelines and wb-11 presently it’s my obligation to show kindness and share it with Everyone
.
.
Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…