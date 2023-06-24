Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Dua Lipa’s “Barbie” soundtrack contribution “Dance The Night” continues its ascent at pop radio. This week, the song will officially secure a Top 10 position on the format’s Mediabase chart.

“Dance The Night” received 7,555 spins during the first six days of the June 18-24 tracking period. Up 9% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count positions “Dance The Night” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face any obvious threats from below, it should be able to retain its position through the close of tracking.

The official chart position will be revealed Sunday.