6ix9ine & Yailin La Más Viral’s “Pa Ti” Earns #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Ranks As Top New Entry

The collaboration lands inside the Top 5.

6ix9ine’s “Pa Ti (featuring Yailin La Más Viral)” attracted ample interest during its first week on YouTube, garnering a Top 5 position on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 20.3 million views during the June 16-22 tracking period, “Pa Ti” arrives at #4 on the chart. The video, notably, ranks as the listing’s top new entry — and the only debut inside the Top 20.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Pa Ti” amassed 24.9 million total tracking period views on the platform. The count yields a #14 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, where the collaboration also ranks as the top new entry.

