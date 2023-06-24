6ix9ine & Yailin La Más Viral’s “Pa Ti” Earns #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Ranks As Top New Entry

6ix9ine’s “Pa Ti (featuring Yailin La Más Viral)” attracted ample interest during its first week on YouTube, garnering a Top 5 position on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.
Credited with 20.3 million views during the June 16-22 tracking period, “Pa Ti” arrives at #4 on the chart. The video, notably, ranks as the listing’s top new entry — and the only debut inside the Top 20.
With views from other eligible uploads included, “Pa Ti” amassed 24.9 million total tracking period views on the platform. The count yields a #14 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, where the collaboration also ranks as the top new entry.
