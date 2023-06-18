in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Officially Claims #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Eyes Closed” reaches #1 on this week’s Hot AC listing.

Ed Sheeran - Press photo by Annie Leibovitz, courtesy of Atlantic Records

After a period in the runner-up position, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The recipient of ~5,843 spins during the June 11-17 tracking period (+390), “Eyes Closed” seizes the throne from Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.”

The Cyrus song, which enjoyed an impressive sixteen consecutive weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week.

Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” stays in the #3 spot, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs one position to #4.

P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” also rises one place, in its case advancing from #6 to #5 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

ed sheeraneyes closed

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. When I work part-time, I make over $700 a day from my cell phone. d13 I made $21,000 on my fourth paycheck last month… It’s an easy and awesome job anyone can do. One of my oldest friends made over $17,543 working part-time from home.

    I will click here……. https://homejobs504.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Megan Moroney’s “Tennessee Orange” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Rising To #4 On This Week’s Chart