Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Officially Claims #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

After a period in the runner-up position, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
The recipient of ~5,843 spins during the June 11-17 tracking period (+390), “Eyes Closed” seizes the throne from Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.”
The Cyrus song, which enjoyed an impressive sixteen consecutive weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week.
Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” stays in the #3 spot, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs one position to #4.
P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” also rises one place, in its case advancing from #6 to #5 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart.
Comments
