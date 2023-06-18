Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Rising To #4 On This Week’s Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” makes a noteworthy gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially securing a Top 5 position.
The “Midnights” single rises two places to a new high of #4.
“Karma” received ~14,301 spins during the June 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2,015. The substantial increase ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.
“Karma” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 5.
Its ongoing ascent comes as Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” debuts on the chart with a massive airplay gain of its own.
Comments
When I work part-time, I make over $700 a day from my cell phone. d13 I made $21,000 on my fourth paycheck last month… It’s an easy and awesome job anyone can do. One of my oldest friends made over $17,543 working part-time from home.
I will click here……. https://homejobs504.blogspot.com/
Loading…