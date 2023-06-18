in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Rising To #4 On This Week’s Chart

“Karma” ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gainer.

Taylor Swift - Karma video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” makes a noteworthy gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially securing a Top 5 position.

The “Midnights” single rises two places to a new high of #4.

“Karma” received ~14,301 spins during the June 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2,015. The substantial increase ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

“Karma” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 5.

Its ongoing ascent comes as Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” debuts on the chart with a massive airplay gain of its own.

cruel summerkarmaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. When I work part-time, I make over $700 a day from my cell phone. d13 I made $21,000 on my fourth paycheck last month… It’s an easy and awesome job anyone can do. One of my oldest friends made over $17,543 working part-time from home.

    I will click here……. https://homejobs504.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Officially Claims #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart