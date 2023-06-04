Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches 15th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” secures an astounding fifteenth week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The smash hit received ~5,910 spins during the May 28-June 3 tracking period. Indicative of the song’s impressive longevity, the mark only trails last week’s count by 20 plays.

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” spends another week in the #2 position, while Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” keeps at #3.

Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” retains its claim to the #4 position.

The first move on the chart comes at #5, where Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” three places to a new high.