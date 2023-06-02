“Cruel Summer” Stars Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley Scheduled For June 8 “Good Morning America”

Freeform’s mystery anthology “Cruel Summer” begins its second season this coming week. To celebrate the occasion, stars Lexi Underwood and Sadie Stanley will appear on “Good Morning America.”

ABC lists the actresses for the June 8 edition of the morning show. The episode will also feature a Matt Gutman report on Raheem Morris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elysha Chang, Jess Sims, DeVon Franklin, and Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson.

Who else can you expect to see on “GMA” this week? Listings follow:

Monday, June 5 — “GMA” Out Loud with singer Elton John for National AIDS Day; ABC News correspondent Eva Pilgrim and an emotional reunion; attorney, presidential speechwriter and author Michael Waldman (“The Supermajority”)

Tuesday, June 6 — Actors Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe (“Outlander”); runner and author Martinus Evans (“Slow AF Run Club”); author Elizabeth Gilbert; “GMA” Out Loud with actor and author Elliot Page (“Pageboy”); sportswriter and author Sally Jenkins (“The Right Call”)

Wednesday, June 7 — Singer Gloria Gaynor and filmmaker Betsy Schechter (“Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive”); a performance and chat with Alicia Keys; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 8 — ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman reports on recent heroic actions of Rams star Raheem Morris; actress Sarah Jessica Parker and author Elysha Chang (“A Quitter’s Paradise”); actresses Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood (“Cruel Summer”); Peloton instructor and “GMA” contributor Jess Sims; actor DeVon Franklin (“Flamin’ Hot”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 9 — Broadway performers Eric McCormack, Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper and director Jason Alexander (“The Cottage”); actor Samuel L. Jackson (“Secret Invasion”); TV show host and chef Alisa Reynolds (“Searching for Soul Food”)