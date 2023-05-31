in Culture News, Movie News

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns With Leggy Look At “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Premiere (Special Look)

Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning at Tuesday’s premiere.

LOS ANGELES, CA - May 30, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. (Photo: Eric Charbonneau)

Ahead of this week’s theatrical release, “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” held an official premiere event Tuesday.

The event featured film principals and other entertainment notables, including Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld, who has a starring role in the voice cast, rocked a denim top and black slit skirt on the premiere’s red carpet. She looked characteristically beautiful, while showcasing some amazing leg.

Following the event, the Sony Pictures Publicity team shared some highlights from Steinfeld’s turn on the red carpet. A collection of these press photos follows.

LOS ANGELES, CA – May 30, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' and Sony Pictures Animations' SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. (Photo: Eric Charbonneau)
LOS ANGELES, CA – May 30, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. (Photo: Eric Charbonneau)
LOS ANGELES, CA – May 30, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. (Photo: Eric Charbonneau)
LOS ANGELES, CA – May 30, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. (Photo: Eric Charbonneau)
LOS ANGELES, CA – May 30, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood (Photo: Eric Charbonneau)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

