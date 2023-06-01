Tom Holland, Troye Sivan Scheduled For June 12 “Live With Kelly & Mark” Episode

Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room” and HBO/Max’s “The Idol” are both on the verge of premiering. In support of the launches, stars from each show will appear on the June 12 “Live With Kelly & Mark.”

New listings confirm that Tom Holland will chat about “The Crowded Room” on the episode. Later, Troye Sivan will discuss “The Idol.”

The June 12 “Live” will also feature a “real or cake” segment with Mikey Day.

With the writers strike sending many talk shows on hiatus, “Live” is one of the few shows still producing regular episodes. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

June 2 – Amanda Seyfried, Dr. Jennifer Ashton

June 5 – Adrien Brody, Dominique Fishback

June 6 – Natasha Lyonne, Madchen Amick

June 7 – Caitriona Balfe, Young Mazino, musical guest Jake Shears

June 8 – Anthony Ramos, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

June 9 – Mary J. Blige, Daniel Wu

June 12 – Tom Holland, Troye Sivan, Mikey Day

June 13 – Gabrielle Union, Jason Alexander, musical guest Walk Off The Earth

June 14 – Matthew Broderick, Conor McGregor

June 15 – Bryan Cranston, Monica Mangin, musical guest Idina Menzel

June 16 – Scarlett Johansson, Monica Mangin