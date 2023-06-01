in TV News

Tom Holland, Troye Sivan Scheduled For June 12 “Live With Kelly & Mark” Episode

They will support their new shows on “Live.”

Episode 3. Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," premiering June 9, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room” and HBO/Max’s “The Idol” are both on the verge of premiering. In support of the launches, stars from each show will appear on the June 12 “Live With Kelly & Mark.”

New listings confirm that Tom Holland will chat about “The Crowded Room” on the episode. Later, Troye Sivan will discuss “The Idol.”

The June 12 “Live” will also feature a “real or cake” segment with Mikey Day.

With the writers strike sending many talk shows on hiatus, “Live” is one of the few shows still producing regular episodes. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

June 2 – Amanda Seyfried, Dr. Jennifer Ashton
June 5 – Adrien Brody, Dominique Fishback
June 6 – Natasha Lyonne, Madchen Amick
June 7 – Caitriona Balfe, Young Mazino, musical guest Jake Shears
June 8 – Anthony Ramos, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
June 9 – Mary J. Blige, Daniel Wu
June 12 – Tom Holland, Troye Sivan, Mikey Day
June 13 – Gabrielle Union, Jason Alexander, musical guest Walk Off The Earth
June 14 – Matthew Broderick, Conor McGregor
June 15 – Bryan Cranston, Monica Mangin, musical guest Idina Menzel
June 16 – Scarlett Johansson, Monica Mangin

live with kelly & markthe crowded roomthe idoltom hollandtroye sivan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

