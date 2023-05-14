Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” officially becomes a multi-week pop radio #1, scoring a second term atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
The global hit received 17,131 US pop radio spins during the May 7-13 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 476, it keeps the collaboration in the #1 spot.
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at #2, while Miguel’s “Sure Thing” spends another week as the format’s #3 song.
Up one place, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” takes #4. SZA’s “Kill Bill” concurrently slides one spot to #5.
