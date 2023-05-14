Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Celebrates 12th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” continues to thrive at the hot adult contemporary format, where it secures a twelfth week at #1.
Indeed, “Flowers” stays atop this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart thanks to the ~6,327 spins it received during the May 7-13 tracking period. This week’s spin count falls just 47 plays shy of last week’s sum, while keeping “Flowers” massively ahead of the competition.
Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which received ~4,963 plays (-174), holds at #2.
Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” ticks up one place to #3, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops one level to #4. Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” stays put this week, remaining at the #5 level.
