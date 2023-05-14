in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Celebrates 12th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Flowers” continues its impressive Hot AC reign, scoring a 12th week on top.

Miley Cyrus appears in the Flowers music video
Miley Cyrus - Video screenshot from Flowers | Columbia

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” continues to thrive at the hot adult contemporary format, where it secures a twelfth week at #1.

Indeed, “Flowers” stays atop this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart thanks to the ~6,327 spins it received during the May 7-13 tracking period. This week’s spin count falls just 47 plays shy of last week’s sum, while keeping “Flowers” massively ahead of the competition.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which received ~4,963 plays (-174), holds at #2.

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” ticks up one place to #3, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops one level to #4. Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” stays put this week, remaining at the #5 level.

21 savagedean lewised sheeranflowersmetro boominMiley CyrusTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. These are 2 pay checks $17367 and $18367. that I got in last 2 months.I am extremely cheerful that I can influence thousands in my part to time and now I am making the most of my life.Everybody can do this and acquire heaps of dollars from home in brief time period.Just visit this site now.GOOD LUCK..
    🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
    HERE====)> https://www.apprichs.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio