Bebe Rexha, Oliver Stark Appear On April 28 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J158 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bebe Rexha, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” waves goodbye to April with a new episode on Friday, April 28.
The broadcast features singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and actor Oliver Stark as in-studio guests. Both chat with Kelly during the episode; Rexha also performs.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” additionally features numerous profile segments and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Like Eating Glass.”
The episode will air Friday afternoon; check local listings for specific air details in your market. Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos from the taping.
