Miranda Lambert Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

The country star chats about her new cookbook.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1417 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Miranda Lambert during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

To support the release of her new cookbook “Ya’ll Eat Yet?: Welcome To The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen,” Miranda Lambert makes an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The country superstar appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show.

“Late Night,” which is airing an original for the first time since April 6, also welcomes Laura Dern for an interview on Monday’s night.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared the following first-look photos:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1417 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Laura Dern during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

