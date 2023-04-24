Miranda Lambert Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

To support the release of her new cookbook “Ya’ll Eat Yet?: Welcome To The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen,” Miranda Lambert makes an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The country superstar appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show.

“Late Night,” which is airing an original for the first time since April 6, also welcomes Laura Dern for an interview on Monday’s night.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared the following first-look photos: