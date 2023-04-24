Miranda Lambert Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1417 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Miranda Lambert during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
To support the release of her new cookbook “Ya’ll Eat Yet?: Welcome To The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen,” Miranda Lambert makes an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The country superstar appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show.
“Late Night,” which is airing an original for the first time since April 6, also welcomes Laura Dern for an interview on Monday’s night.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared the following first-look photos:
late nightMiranda Lambertnbcseth meyers
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
