Kate Beckinsale Makes Appearance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1838 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kate Beckinsale during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ahead of the upcoming “Fool’s Paradise” release, actress Kate Beckinsale makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Beckinsale chats with Jimmy on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show. She is one of three interview guests on the episode, with Rainn Wilson and Romeo Santos also appearing in that capacity.
Later, Santos delivers a musical performance.
The episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the airing, NBC shared photos from Monday’s taping:
