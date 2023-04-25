in TV News

Emma Chamberlain Returning To “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” On May 2

The social media superstar has booked her next “Fallon” visit.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1676 -- Pictured: (l-r) YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Emma Chamberlain, who appeared on a pair of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes in June 2022, will return to the show next week.

NBC lists Chamberlain as an interview guest for the Tuesday, May 2 edition of the flagship talk show.

The episode will also feature a performance by Arlo Parks; an additional guest may be announced in the coming days.

A full look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, April 25: Guests include Jude Law, Joshua Jackson and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1839

Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840

Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841

​Friday, April 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Questlove & S.A. Cosby and musical guest Peso Pluma. Show #1842

Monday, May 1: Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA and musical guest SUGA. Show #1843

Tuesday, May 2: Guests include Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Arlo Parks. Show #1844

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

