Emma Chamberlain Returning To “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” On May 2

Emma Chamberlain, who appeared on a pair of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes in June 2022, will return to the show next week.

NBC lists Chamberlain as an interview guest for the Tuesday, May 2 edition of the flagship talk show.

The episode will also feature a performance by Arlo Parks; an additional guest may be announced in the coming days.

A full look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, April 25: Guests include Jude Law, Joshua Jackson and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1839

Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840

Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841

​Friday, April 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Questlove & S.A. Cosby and musical guest Peso Pluma. Show #1842

Monday, May 1: Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA and musical guest SUGA. Show #1843

Tuesday, May 2: Guests include Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Arlo Parks. Show #1844