Madison Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Travis Kelce Walk Red Carpet Prior To Presenting At CMT Music Awards (Special Look)

The presenter lineup for Sunday’s CMT Music Awards includes an “Outer Banks” star, a musician and social media sensation, and a Super Bowl Champion.
Indeed, Madison Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, and Travis Kelce are among the entertainment notables set to assist with Sunday’s ceremony.
Prior to fulfilling their presenter duties, each of the aforementioned names walked the show’s red carpet.
The show is getting underway at 8PM ET in Austin, Texas; CBS and Paramount+ are offering the live broadcast. Photos of Madison Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, and Travis Kelce on the red carpet follow:
Madison Bailey at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Travis Kelce at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Dixie D’Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
