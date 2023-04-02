in TV News

Carrie Underwood Makes Red Carpet Appearance Ahead Of CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood walks the red carpet at Sunday’s show.

Carrie Underwood at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Whether as a performer, nominee, or even host, Carrie Underwood routinely makes an impact at country music awards ceremonies.

She’ll have the chance to do so Sunday, when she takes the stage for a performance at the CMT Music Awards.

Prior to delivering the performance, the country superstar walked the official red carpet.

Underwood is also up for key awards at the show, which is being hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini in Austin, Texas.

CBS, which is handling broadcasting duties alongside the Paramount+ streaming service, shared a photo of Underwood’s turn on the red carpet:

Carrie Underwood at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Carrie Underwoodcbscmt music awards

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madison Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Travis Kelce Walk Red Carpet Prior To Presenting At CMT Music Awards (Special Look)

Songs By Toosii, Pink, Taylor Swift Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio