Carrie Underwood Makes Red Carpet Appearance Ahead Of CMT Music Awards

Whether as a performer, nominee, or even host, Carrie Underwood routinely makes an impact at country music awards ceremonies.

She’ll have the chance to do so Sunday, when she takes the stage for a performance at the CMT Music Awards.

Prior to delivering the performance, the country superstar walked the official red carpet.

Underwood is also up for key awards at the show, which is being hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini in Austin, Texas.

CBS, which is handling broadcasting duties alongside the Paramount+ streaming service, shared a photo of Underwood’s turn on the red carpet: