Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Spotted On CMT Music Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in the building!
The music superstars (and entertainment industry power couple) recently arrived on the red carpet for Sunday’s CMT Music Awards. Both artists will be performing during the ceremony — Blake on his own, and Gwen as part of a collaboration with Carly Pearce.
The event will air on CBS and Paramount+ from approximately 8PM-11PM ET. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are teaming to host the Austin-based ceremony, which took over a CBS broadcasting window once reserved for the ACM Awards.
