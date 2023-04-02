in TV News

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Spotted On CMT Music Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear at the CMT Music Awards.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in the building!

The music superstars (and entertainment industry power couple) recently arrived on the red carpet for Sunday’s CMT Music Awards. Both artists will be performing during the ceremony — Blake on his own, and Gwen as part of a collaboration with Carly Pearce.

The event will air on CBS and Paramount+ from approximately 8PM-11PM ET. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are teaming to host the Austin-based ceremony, which took over a CBS broadcasting window once reserved for the ACM Awards.

Red carpet photos follow:

Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center, on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Jay Conlon/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

