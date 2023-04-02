in Music News

Songs By Toosii, Pink, Taylor Swift Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Favorite Song,” “TRUSTFALL,” and “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” debut at pop radio.

Toosii - Favorite Song video screenshot | Capitol Music Group

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes three new additions to its Top 40: Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL,” and Taylor Swift’s “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.”

Below last week’s chart at #48, “Favorite Song” joins this week’s Top 40 at #35. The Toosii song received 734 spins during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, besting last week’s count by 591.

Up four places, “TRUSTFALL” makes its Top 40 bow at #37. The single posted a tracking period play count of 561 (+8&0.

Credited with 487 spins (+260), “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” rises seven spots to #39.

all of the girls you loved beforefavorite songp!nkTaylor Swifttoosiitrustfall

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Carrie Underwood Makes Red Carpet Appearance Ahead Of CMT Music Awards