Songs By Toosii, Pink, Taylor Swift Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes three new additions to its Top 40: Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL,” and Taylor Swift’s “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.”

Below last week’s chart at #48, “Favorite Song” joins this week’s Top 40 at #35. The Toosii song received 734 spins during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, besting last week’s count by 591.

Up four places, “TRUSTFALL” makes its Top 40 bow at #37. The single posted a tracking period play count of 561 (+8&0.

Credited with 487 spins (+260), “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” rises seven spots to #39.