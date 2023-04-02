Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress Arrive On Red Carpet For CMT Music Awards

Lainey Wilson and Ingrid Andress will both be part of the star-studded rendition of “You Oughta Know” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Both are also up for key awards at the show.

Ahead of the big night, the country stars made their presences felt on the official red carpet.

Set for 8PM ET, the event airs hours after Wilson received confirmation that her single “Heart Like A Truck” reached #1 at country radio.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are hosting tonight’s show, which will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. Red carpet photos follow: