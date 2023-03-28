Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Scheduled For March 30 TODAY Show; Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes Set For March 31 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania event, noteworthy WWE stars will appear on NBCUniversal’s daytime television offerings.

According to NBC, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will appear for a WrestleMania-themed segment on the March 30 TODAY Show. The broadcast will air during the show’s third hour (9-10AM).

Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair will then appear on the March 31 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” That day’s episode will also feature Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, John Owen Lowe, and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “That’s All.”

Lynch will be joining Trish Stratus and Lita to compete against Damage CTRL on the WrestleMania lineup, while Rollins will square off against Logan Paul. Belair defends her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka, while Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship,