KAROL G & Shakira’s “TQG” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Jimin Debuts At #2

KAROL G & Shakira’s “TQG” continues its impressive YouTube run, notching a fourth week atop the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

The high-profile collaboration received 46.7 million views during the March 17-23 tracking period. Down a mere 6% from last week’s mark, the count keeps the video in the #1 position.

The closest competition comes from BTS member Jimin, whose solo “Set Me Free Pt. 2” arrives at #2. The video garnered 36.3 million views during the tracking period.

— “TQG” and “Set Me Free Pt. 2” concurrently appear at #1 and #3, respectively, on the Global YouTube Songs Chart that measures activity across all eligible uploads. The former received 83.5 million such streams, while the latter posted a total of 48.0 million.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at #2 with 49.3 million.