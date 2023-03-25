in TV News

Jimin Performs “Like Crazy,” Appears In Comedy Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The BTS member appeared on Friday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1822 -- Pictured: Musical guest Jimin performs on Friday, March 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

After dropping by for an interview on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jimin made another solo appearance on Friday’s episode.

Again supporting his new album “FACE,” the BTS member appeared in comedy segments with Fallon. Later, he took the stage to perform his song “Like Crazy.”

The eagerly anticipated Jimin appearance aired as part of an episode that also featured Kieran Culkin and Method Man.

Filmed in advance, it hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The network notably did not release first-look photos for the broadcast, but it did share pictures after the broadcast. Those photos follow, as do videos of the Jimin segments.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: Musical guest Jimin performs on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: Musical guest Jimin performs on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: Musical guest Jimin performs on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: Musical guest Jimin performs on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: Musical guest Jimin performs on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: Musical guest Jimin performs on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: Singer Jimin during the “Jimmy is a Jimin Superfan” Cold Open on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer Jimin during the “Jimmy is a Jimin Superfan” Cold Open on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer Jimin during the “Jimmy is a Jimin Superfan” Cold Open on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1822 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer Jimin during the “Jimmy is a Jimin Superfan” Cold Open on Friday, March 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

btsjiminjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maisie Peters Scheduled To Perform On March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”