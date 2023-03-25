Jimin Performs “Like Crazy,” Appears In Comedy Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

After dropping by for an interview on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jimin made another solo appearance on Friday’s episode.

Again supporting his new album “FACE,” the BTS member appeared in comedy segments with Fallon. Later, he took the stage to perform his song “Like Crazy.”

The eagerly anticipated Jimin appearance aired as part of an episode that also featured Kieran Culkin and Method Man.

Filmed in advance, it hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The network notably did not release first-look photos for the broadcast, but it did share pictures after the broadcast. Those photos follow, as do videos of the Jimin segments.