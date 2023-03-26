Carly Pearce’s “What He Didn’t Do” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Carly Pearce’s “What He Didn’t Do” makes a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, the song seizes the throne from Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone.”

“What He Didn’t Do” earns its #1 position based on Mediabase chart points. The song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the March 19-25 tracking period.

It meanwhile takes second place for audience impressions. Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” the #2 song on the overall chart, reigns as the week’s most-heard song.

Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” follows at #3.