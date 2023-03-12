in Music News

Coi Leray’s “Players,” The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

Three songs make this week’s Top 15.

Coi Leray - February 2023 Instagram selfie

As it reaches #1 at the rhythmic format, Coi Leray’s “Players” officially makes the Top 15 at pop radio.

The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” also reach that territory on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Up four places, “Players” earns #12 on the new listing. The multi-format hit garnered 6,709 pop spins during the March 5-11 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 556 from last week.

Played 5,586 times (+357), “Love Again” rises four spots to #14.

“Nonsense” also rises four places, in its case earning #15. The Sabrina Carpenter single posted a tracking period play count of 5,350 (+168).

coi leraylove againnonsenseplayerssabrina carpenterthe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Coi Leray’s “Players” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Makes Top 5 At Urban Radio