Coi Leray’s “Players,” The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

As it reaches #1 at the rhythmic format, Coi Leray’s “Players” officially makes the Top 15 at pop radio.

The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” also reach that territory on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Up four places, “Players” earns #12 on the new listing. The multi-format hit garnered 6,709 pop spins during the March 5-11 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 556 from last week.

Played 5,586 times (+357), “Love Again” rises four spots to #14.

“Nonsense” also rises four places, in its case earning #15. The Sabrina Carpenter single posted a tracking period play count of 5,350 (+168).