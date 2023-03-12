in Music News

Coi Leray’s “Players” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Makes Top 5 At Urban Radio

“Players” has a milestone week at multiple radio formats.

Coi Leray - February 2023 Instagram selfie

Further establishing itself as a significant hit, Coi Leray’s “Players” enjoys a colossal week at radio. The song officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, while reaching the Top 5 on the urban chart.

“Players,” last week’s #3 song, earns #1 at rhythmic thanks to the 6,234 spins it received during the March 5-11 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 367.

The Coi Leray hit meanwhile enjoys a one-place rise to #5 on the Mediabase urban chart. “Players” received 5,497 spins at the urban format, besting last week’s mark by 531.

“Players” is also faring well at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

coi leray

