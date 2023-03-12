in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Secures 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Spends 3rd Atop Hot AC Chart

“Flowers” remains the biggest song at the two radio formats.

As her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” hits the market, focus single “Flowers” remains the biggest song at pop and hot adult contemporary radio. “Flowers” spends a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop chart, while earning a third week at #1 on the Hot AC listing.

— “Flowers” received ~18,972 spins during the March 5-11 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 22 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises one spot to #3. The Weeknd’s “Die For You” drops one spot to #4, and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” stays at #5.

— The Miley Cyrus meanwhile keeps its Hot AC throne with ~6,798 spins (+52).

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” rises one spot to #2, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” climbs a place to #3. Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” drops two places to #4, and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” ascends one level to #5.

21 savagebebe rexhadavid guettaflowerskim petrasmeghan trainormetro boominMiley Cyrussam smithStephen sanchezszaTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

