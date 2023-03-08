in TV News

Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter Appear On March 14 “That’s My Jam” (Massive First Look)

NBC shares an extensive set of pictures for next Tuesday’s episode.

THAT’S MY JAM -- "Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss" -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Hyland, Darren Criss, Billy Porter, and Patti LaBelle -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

NBC’s celebrity music competition series “That’s My Jam” is back for its new season, and a new episode will air on Tuesday, March 14.

The episode features Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland against Patti LaBelle and Billy Porter. As is the norm for the show, the broadcast will find the celebrities engaging in a series of signature, music-themed games.

The episode will air at 10PM ET/PT on NBC on March 14. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared a very extensive of “first look” and behind-the-scenes photos from the recent taping.

THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, and host Jimmy Fallon — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Darren Criss — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Billy Porter — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Billy Porter, host Jimmy Fallon, Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss, and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland, Darren Criss, Billy Porter, and Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Billy Porter and Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland, Darren Criss, Billy Porter, and Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, and host Jimmy Fallon — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Billy Porter and Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter, and host Jimmy Fallon — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Hyland, Darren Criss, Billy Porter, and Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Billy Porter, and Patti LaBelle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, and host Jimmy Fallon — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Patti LaBelle, and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, and host Jimmy Fallon — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, Patti LaBelle, and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Sarah Hyland with The Jam Band — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Darren Criss — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Darren Criss — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: Darren Criss with The Jam Band — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, host Jimmy Fallon, Patti LaBelle, and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, host Jimmy Fallon, Patti LaBelle, and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Patti LaBelle and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Patti LaBelle, and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Patti LaBelle and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, and host Jimmy Fallon — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
THAT’S MY JAM — “Patti LaBelle & Billy Porter vs. Sarah Hyland & Darren Criss” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, host Jimmy Fallon, Patti LaBelle, and Billy Porter — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

