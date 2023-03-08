Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter Appear On March 14 “That’s My Jam” (Massive First Look)

NBC’s celebrity music competition series “That’s My Jam” is back for its new season, and a new episode will air on Tuesday, March 14.

The episode features Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland against Patti LaBelle and Billy Porter. As is the norm for the show, the broadcast will find the celebrities engaging in a series of signature, music-themed games.

The episode will air at 10PM ET/PT on NBC on March 14. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared a very extensive of “first look” and behind-the-scenes photos from the recent taping.