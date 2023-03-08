Zara Larsson Performs On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1403 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Zara Larsson performs on March 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features a performance by Zara Larsson.
The artist performs her single “Can’t Tame Her” late in the official broadcast. The pop star’s performance follows host Seth Meyers’ interviews with Nick Kroll (“History Of The World, Part II”) and Zoe Chao (“Party Down”).
Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing on NBC at 12:35AM ET/PT. The Zara Larsson performance should start at around 1:25AM.
To support Wednesday night’s broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…