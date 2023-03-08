in TV News

Zara Larsson Performs On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Zara Larsson takes the stage on Wednesday’s “Late Night.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1403 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Zara Larsson performs on March 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features a performance by Zara Larsson.

The artist performs her single “Can’t Tame Her” late in the official broadcast. The pop star’s performance follows host Seth Meyers’ interviews with Nick Kroll (“History Of The World, Part II”) and Zoe Chao (“Party Down”).

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing on NBC at 12:35AM ET/PT. The Zara Larsson performance should start at around 1:25AM.

To support Wednesday night’s broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1403 — Pictured: Musical Guest Zara Larsson performs on March 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1403 — Pictured: Musical Guest Zara Larsson performs on March 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1403 — Pictured: Musical Guest Zara Larsson performs on March 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1403 — Pictured: Musical Guest Zara Larsson performs on March 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1403 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor/Comedian Nick Kroll during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1403 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Zoë Chao during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

late nightnbcseth meyerszara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Darren Criss, Sarah Hyland, Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter Appear On March 14 “That’s My Jam” (Massive First Look)

Kerry Washington Chats, St. Vincent Performs On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Early Look)