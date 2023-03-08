in Music News

Coi Leray’s “Players” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The hit single is set to take over the #1 position.

Coi Leray - February 2023 Instagram Selfie

Coi Leray’s successful single “Players” is about to amass another achievement. The hit is headed for #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Players” received 2,639 rhythmic spins during the first three days of the March 5-11 tracking period. Up 7% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Players” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below, “Players” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking. The official chart will go to print this Sunday, March 12.

A multi-format hit, “Players” is also trending Top 15 at pop radio and Top 5 at urban radio.

