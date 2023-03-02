Lizzy McAlpine Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1806 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lizzy McAlpine performs on Thursday, March 2, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As her hit “ceilings” enjoys a peak position of #14 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart, Lizzy McAlpine makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The acclaimed artist performs on Thursday’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show.
Her performance follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Brendan Fraser and Tan France.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Lizzy McAlpine performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos from the Thursday afternoon taping follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1806 — Pictured: (l-r) Fashion designer Tan France during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 2, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1806 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with musical guest Lizzy McAlpine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1806 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Brendan Fraser during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 2, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
