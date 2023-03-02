Lizzy McAlpine Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

As her hit “ceilings” enjoys a peak position of #14 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart, Lizzy McAlpine makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The acclaimed artist performs on Thursday’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show.

Her performance follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Brendan Fraser and Tan France.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Lizzy McAlpine performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos from the Thursday afternoon taping follow: