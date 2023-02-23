Lizzy McAlpine Booked To Perform On March 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As her critically acclaimed songs “ceilings” generates growing buzz on social and streaming platforms, Lizzy McAlpine will deliver a high-profile television performance.
According to NBC, the artist will perform on the March 2 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Brendan Fraser and Tan France.
First released last year, “ceilings” has attracted viral interest on TikTok in recent weeks. The TikTok enthusiasm has sparked growth in streaming, and “ceilings” is accordingly up to #1 on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, February 23: Guests include Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and musical guest Bryan Adams. (OAD 1/31/23)
Friday, February 24: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. (OAD 1/23/23)
Monday, February 27: Guests include Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes, Micky Dolenz and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show #1803
Tuesday, February 28: Guests include Willem Dafoe, Marlon Wayans, Macklemore and comedian Kelsey Cook. Show #1804
Wednesday, March 1: Guests include Ice T, Stephanie Hsu and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #1805
Thursday, March 2: Guests include Brendan Fraser, Tan France and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1806
