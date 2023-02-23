in TV News

Jenna Ortega Scheduled To Appear On March 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The appearance precedes the release of “Scream VI.”

Jenna Ortega - Scream VI poster | Paramount/@screammovies

Days prior to the release of “Scream VI,” star Jenna Ortega will drop by a daytime talk show.

According to new listings, Ortega will appear on the March 6 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

The “Live” appearance also precedes Ortega’s eagerly anticipated turn as “Saturday Night Live” host. She is set to host the March 11 edition of the iconic variety show — one day after “Scream VI” hits theaters.

Who else can you expect to see on “Live”? Listings follow:

February 24 – Tessa Thompson, Jocelyn Delk Adams
February 27 – Riley Keough, Cristo Fernandez
February 28 – Marlon Wayans, Wendi McLendon-Covey
March 1 – Michelle Yeoh, Yumna Jawad
March 2 – Willem Defoe, Lea Michele
March 3 – Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Nettles
March 6 – Jenna Ortega
March 7 – Sarah Ferguson

