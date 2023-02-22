in TV News

Madison Bailey Booked To Appear On February 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The “Outer Banks” star will make another appearance in support of the new season.

As previously reported, Madison Bailey will hype the third season of “Outer Banks” on the March 2 “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Fans will not, however, have to wait until then to see the actress on a daytime talk show. She will also make a television appearance on February 27.

According to new listings, Bailey will appear for an interview on the Monday, February 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Anthony Mackie and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “Stayaway.”

A full look at upcoming listings follows:

February 23 – Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr
February 24 – Eugene Levy, Gina Torres, Hisham Tawfiq, musical guest Jonathan McReynolds
February 27 – Anthony Mackie, Madison Bailey
February 28 – Brendan Fraser, Jenny Slate
March 1 – Jay Leno, Novi Brown, Hannah Fry, musical guest Easton Corbin
March 2 – Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, musical guest Meet Me @ The Altar
March 3 – Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, Taylor Jenkins Reid, musical guest Sunny War

