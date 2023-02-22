Madison Bailey Booked To Appear On February 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

As previously reported, Madison Bailey will hype the third season of “Outer Banks” on the March 2 “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Fans will not, however, have to wait until then to see the actress on a daytime talk show. She will also make a television appearance on February 27.

According to new listings, Bailey will appear for an interview on the Monday, February 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Anthony Mackie and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “Stayaway.”

A full look at upcoming listings follows:

February 23 – Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr

February 24 – Eugene Levy, Gina Torres, Hisham Tawfiq, musical guest Jonathan McReynolds

February 27 – Anthony Mackie, Madison Bailey

February 28 – Brendan Fraser, Jenny Slate

March 1 – Jay Leno, Novi Brown, Hannah Fry, musical guest Easton Corbin

March 2 – Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, musical guest Meet Me @ The Altar

March 3 – Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, Taylor Jenkins Reid, musical guest Sunny War