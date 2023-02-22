Adam Lambert Scheduled To Perform On March 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support and celebrate the release of his new album “High Drama,” Adam Lambert will take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the artist will play the March 1 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Lambert’s performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Ice T and Stephanie Hsu.

Currently in re-runs, “The Tonight Show” returns to original production on February 27. A look at the upcoming broadcast listings follows.

Wednesday, February 22: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton and musical guest Armani White. (OAD 2/2/23)

Thursday, February 23: Guests include Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and musical guest Bryan Adams. (OAD 1/31/23)

Friday, February 24: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. (OAD 1/23/23)

Monday, February 27: Guests include Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes, Micky Dolenz and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show #1803

Tuesday, February 28: Guests include Willem Dafoe, Marlon Wayans, Macklemore and comedian Kelsey Cook. Show #1804

Wednesday, March 1: Guests include Ice T, Stephanie Hsu and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #1805