in TV News

Adam Lambert Scheduled To Perform On March 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lambert will support his new album on “Fallon.”

Adam Lambert - High Drama cover, courtesy of BMG / Fullcoverage

To support and celebrate the release of his new album “High Drama,” Adam Lambert will take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the artist will play the March 1 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Lambert’s performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Ice T and Stephanie Hsu.

Currently in re-runs, “The Tonight Show” returns to original production on February 27. A look at the upcoming broadcast listings follows.

Wednesday, February 22: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton and musical guest Armani White. (OAD 2/2/23)

Thursday, February 23: Guests include Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and musical guest Bryan Adams. (OAD 1/31/23)

Friday, February 24: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. (OAD 1/23/23)

Monday, February 27: Guests include Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes, Micky Dolenz and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show #1803

Tuesday, February 28: Guests include Willem Dafoe, Marlon Wayans, Macklemore and comedian Kelsey Cook. Show #1804

Wednesday, March 1: Guests include Ice T, Stephanie Hsu and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #1805

adam lambertjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’m grateful to Google for approving these rules, and as a result, I now have the duty to pay and distribute the funds to everyone on Sunday. It’s astonishing that Google pays a good paycheck from home of $6,850 per week given that I was let off a year ago in a bad economy.
    .
    .
    This is where I started———————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Pink Appears For Interview, Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)