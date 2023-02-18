in Music News

Linkin Park’s “Lost” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The “Meteora” anniversary single enjoys a big opening week on YouTube.

Meteora 20th Anniversary cover art, courtesy of Warner Records

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of classic album “Meteora,” Linking Park is releasing a special edition of the album on April 7, 2023. The new release includes a previously unreleased track from the album’s sessions — fittingly titled “Lost” — that features vocals from the late Chester Bennington.

“Lost” dropped as an official single last week, and the accompanying music video made a big splash on YouTube.

“Lost” generated 15.5 million views during the February 10-16 tracking period, which yields a #6 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Lost,” notably, ranks as the only new entry in this week’s Top 10.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

