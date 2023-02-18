Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” is poised to reach a new high on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “Midnights” single received 7,968 spins during the first six days of the February 12-18 tracking period, besting the same-time-last-week mark by 8%.

The count, notably, slots “Lavender Haze” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. As the song does not face any imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 ranking through the close of tracking.

“Lavender Haze” is the follow-up to Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which reached #1 on the pop chart.