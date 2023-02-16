Javicia Leslie Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Javicia Leslie drops by for an interview on Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During the interview, the actress talks about her historic turn as “Batwoman.” She also surprises her mother, who was in the audience without knowing that Javicia would be a guest on the show.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a chat with Jackee Henry. Henry touches on numerous topics, including her first time meeting Jennifer and her past and present projects. She also reveals her fellow celebrity crush.

The episode will air later Thursday; first-look photos follow.