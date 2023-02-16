in TV News

Javicia Leslie Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The actress appears on Thursday’s episode.

Javicia Leslie and Jackee Henry appear on 2/16/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Robert Voets/Warner Bros.

Javicia Leslie drops by for an interview on Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During the interview, the actress talks about her historic turn as “Batwoman.” She also surprises her mother, who was in the audience without knowing that Javicia would be a guest on the show.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a chat with Jackee Henry. Henry touches on numerous topics, including her first time meeting Jennifer and her past and present projects. She also reveals her fellow celebrity crush.

The episode will air later Thursday; first-look photos follow.

Javicia Leslie and Jackee Henry appear on 2/16/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Robert Voets/Warner Bros.
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

